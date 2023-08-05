Live
- Free spraying of Pusa bio-de-composer solution will be done in 5000 acres in Delhi: Gopal Rai
- Won't the country go bankrupt if crores of loans waived of entrepreneurs; DCM questions PM
- FPIs have turned sellers in Indian market after 3 months
- You must be X Premium subscriber to get ad revenue share: Musk
- Bhumana Karunakar Reddy appointed as TTD chairman
- Laos receives over 1.6 million international tourists in H1
- No culprit to be left: Anantapuram DIG Ammi Reddy reiterates
- Kolkata Police busts child trafficking racket involving around 100 surrogate mothers
- Saluting Indian weavers on National Handloom Day: These Made-in-India D2C Brands are championing the cause!
- Situation under control in Haryana’s Nuh: CRPF Inspector-General
Just In
Ganesh Bigala thanks KTR for IT Hub in Nizamabad
Highlights
Nizamabad Urban MLA Ganesh Bigala asked many questions about the development of the IT sector on the second day of the ongoing State Assembly session on Friday.
Nizamabad: Nizamabad Urban MLA Ganesh Bigala asked many questions about the development of the IT sector on the second day of the ongoing State Assembly session on Friday.
He thanked IT Minister establishing the IT Hub in Nizamabad. “On behalf of the youth of Nizamabad district, I would like to thank IT Minister KT Rama Rao for setting up an IT hub in Nizamabad city,” Bigala said.
During his speech Bigala asked many questions about the progress of the IT section in the State.
He asked if Telangana state is number one in India in terms of IT exports? Why are the world class IT companies looking towards Telangana. What is special here, he asked.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS