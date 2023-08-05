Ganesh Bigala thanks KTR for IT Hub in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Nizamabad Urban MLA Ganesh Bigala asked many questions about the development of the IT sector on the second day of the ongoing State Assembly session on Friday.

He thanked IT Minister establishing the IT Hub in Nizamabad. “On behalf of the youth of Nizamabad district, I would like to thank IT Minister KT Rama Rao for setting up an IT hub in Nizamabad city,” Bigala said.

During his speech Bigala asked many questions about the progress of the IT section in the State.

He asked if Telangana state is number one in India in terms of IT exports? Why are the world class IT companies looking towards Telangana. What is special here, he asked.