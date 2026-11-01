CMR arrears cross Rs 700 crore; officials face questions

Nizamabad: The accumulation of over Rs700 crore in Custom Milled Rice (CMR) arrears in Nizamabad has raised serious questions about administrative monitoring and accountability within the Civil Supplies Department. While defaulting rice millers face show-cause notices, mill seizures and criminal proceedings, questions remain over the role of officials responsible for supervising the process.

Under the CMR system, the Government allocates procured paddy to designated mills, which must process the grain and deliver the stipulated rice quota within prescribed deadlines. The process requires regular stock verification, inspections and delivery monitoring.

The mounting arrears have prompted concerns over how such substantial defaults continued without timely intervention. Questions have also emerged over whether inspections were properly conducted and discrepancies reported. Observers argue that accountability should extend beyond mill owners. A comprehensive audit must reconcile paddy allocations with actual rice deliveries, while examining the conduct of supervisory officials. Any established negligence or dereliction of duty should invite appropriate disciplinary or legal action. Without accountability at both levels, public confidence in the procurement system could remain at risk.