Corona positive woman gives birth to triplets in Nizamabad

A woman infected with coronavirus gave birth to triplets through the caesarian section at the government district hospital of Nizamabad on Wednesday.

According to hospital superintendent Prathima Raj, the woman, a native of Edapalli mandal got pregnant through IUI treatment and she was admitted to a private hospital on October 21. The woman was subjected to undergo coronavirus tests and results came positive.

She was then shifted to the government hospital after her health condition deteriorated. The doctors successfully held the caesarian section on the woman who gave birth to two baby boys and a baby girl. While two babies weighed 1.2 kg and another weighed 1.5 kg. The condition of the three is said to be stable.

Coronavirus tests were also conducted on the children and the reports came positive. The woman was discharged on Wednesday after she tested negative for coronavirus.

Nizamabad on Thursday recorded 37 fresh coronavirus cases out of the total 1,539 cases registered across the state.