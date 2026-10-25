District Judge stresses proper medical records, clear prescriptions

Nizamabad: Principal District Judge G.V.N. Bharat Laxmi has urged healthcare professionals to maintain medical records systematically, preserve them carefully and ensure prescriptions are clear and legible to avoid ambiguity and support legal proceedings.

The District Legal Services Authority organised a legal awareness seminar for government and private doctors and healthcare experts at the Integrated District Offices Complex on Saturday.

District Collector IlaTripathi and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police ShubhamNagrale attended the programme.

The seminar focused on the legal rights and responsibilities of medical practitioners, patient care obligations and the Health Care Professionals and Clinical Establishments (Prevention of Violence) Act, 2025. Speakers stressed that accurate patient histories, proper documentation and compliance with legal procedures protect both doctors and patients.

They also highlighted the importance of medical records as evidence during judicial inquiries and called upon healthcare professionals to fulfil their duties responsibly.