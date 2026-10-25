Irrigation cut looms as SriramSagar water levels plunge

Nizamabad: Severe drought conditions and the impact of El Niño have raised concerns over water availability at the SriramSagar Project (SRSP), the lifeline of Northern Telangana. The reservoir currently holds 36 TMC of active storage against its full capacity of 80.5 TMC, raising fears among farmers dependent on its irrigation network.

The state government has reportedly decided to stop irrigation supplies from November 1 to preserve the remaining water for drinking purposes. Although 9 TMC was released through various canals and lift schemes between October 10 and 20 to protect standing crops, several tail-end areas in Balkonda, Armoor and Jakranpally did not receive adequate supplies.

Nearly six lakh acres across Nizamabad, Nirmal, Jagtial and RajannaSircilla districts face the threat of crop losses. Paddy nearing harvest is particularly vulnerable, as farmers fear that insufficient water could ruin their produce and investments.

Declining groundwater levels have also increased dependence on agricultural pump sets, adding pressure on electricity infrastructure.

Recurring droughts, reservoir siltation, upstream water retention and rainfall deficits have aggravated the crisis, leaving farmers anxious about their livelihoods and debt repayment.