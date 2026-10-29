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Kshatriya Engineering College signs MoU with Adani Cement
In Short
The agreement aims to provide students with practical exposure through industrial visits, internships, expert lectures and guidance on live projects.
Nizamabad: The Civil Engineering Department of Kshatriya College of Engineering has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Adani Cement to strengthen industry-academia collaboration and improve students’ employability.
The agreement aims to provide students with practical exposure through industrial visits, internships, expert lectures and guidance on live projects. The initiative will help students understand modern construction technologies and industry practices. College Secretary and Correspondent Aljapur Devender said the partnership would bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry requirements, equipping students with essential professional skills.
Principal Dr Katakam Srinivas stressed that practical training and industry interaction were crucial for enhancing students’ technical knowledge and career prospects.
Administrative Officer B. Narender and Civil Engineering Head of Department Deepika highlighted the importance of industry exposure in developing technical competencies. Faculty members and college management representatives attended the programme.