Nizamabad District Collector C Narayana Reddy: Good planning, perseverance key to success

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy said one can achieve goals and success in their lives if they follow a good plan and perseverance. He was the chief guest at a police training programme for intermediate students, organised by District Intermediate Education Department at Nagaram Stadium here on Monday.



Addressing the students, Narayana Reddy explained them on how to prepare for police jobs and gave several suggestions, informing that the State government is making appointments in police department on a large scale and there are good opportunities for the youth to work in the department. He said the police personnel have to work in full force to provide law and order in the society so that all other departments could function well.

Keeping this in view, the Collector said it was pleasure to set up police training programme for intermediate students. He observed that jobs in police department should be accompanied with educational qualifications as well as physical qualifications.

District Intermediate Education Officer Oddenna, college principals, students and others were present during the programme.