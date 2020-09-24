Nizamabad: Kisan Morcha leaders protest for MSP, arrested

Nizamabad: BJP Kisan Morcha district president Srinivas Reddy demanded that the TRS government must announce minimum support price of Rs 1,850 for maize and Rs 3,850 for soybean.



Kishan Morcha leaders organised rasta roko and staged a dharna here on Thursday. They also organised a rally on national highway 44 on the suburbs of Armoor in Nizamabad district demanding the State government to provide minimum support price for maize and soybean and to set up purchase centres immediately.

Srinivas Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is following anti-farmer policies. KCR had failed to set up purchasing centres to sell the crops of farmers and with this, agents formed a syndicate and reduced the purchase price and cheating the farmers, Srinivas alleged. He demanded the government to set up purchase centre.

The police arrested the agitating leaders and farmers

and shifted them to Armor police station. Police said that BJP Kisan Morcha leaders organised rasta roko and dharna without permission.