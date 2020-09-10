Telangana: 23-year-old man beaten to death in Nizamabad

A 23-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by some unidentified assailants here at Bodhan in Nizamabad district on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Sunkara Sandeep, a native of Kantam village in Nandipet mandal.

It is believed that Sandeep has gone to meet his girlfriend when the latter's family members attacked him and killed. Family members of Sandeep found his body on the road in Bodhan. Meanwhile, the victim's uncle said that Sandeep made a phone call to him and said that he was in trouble.

Based on the complaint by Sandeep parents, the Bodhan police registered a case and launched an investigation. The body was sent to a hospital for post-mortem.

On August 28, a 25-year-old man was killed by unidentified assailants at Singareni quarter D-781 of Gandhi Nagar in Godavarikhani. He was identified as Madhukar. It was suspected that Madhukar might have been killed by one Vamsi over old rivalry. The police said that Gaddala Vamsi was involved in several cases in the past.