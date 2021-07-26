Telangana farmers keenly taking to pulses

Nizamabad: Due to the increase in irrigation facilities in Telangana and the monsoons carrying the rains at the right time this year, the cultivable area in the state is likely to increase to 3,43,575 acres.



The area under pulses, which was previously neglected, is set to increase in Telangana this year. At a time when pulses prices are skyrocketing, the general public should be happy that farmers prefer to cultivate redgram, green gram. Kharif farming sowing usually lasts until the second week of August. Net sowing area of is revealed only in the third week of August. Agronomists expect the acreage of crops to increase significantly this time around, given the pace of sowing across the state until July 22, 2021.

So far 82,49,046 acres have been covered under sowing during this monsoon season, as compared to 79,05,471 acres in the corresponding period last year. Telangana usually has 1,16,63,267 acres of cultivable land during monsoon season. When irrigation was not available through the Kaleswaram project, only 40,64,769 acres were taken up for cultivation in Telangana till July 22, 2017. Farmers faced uncertainty until August. With the Kaleswaram water available and the monsoons being favourable, this agricultural year has turned completely farmer-friendly for the state farmers.

The period from June to September is referred to as the Southwest Monsoon. The Normal annual rainfall of the state is about 905.3 mm and about 80% of annual rainfall is received from Southwest monsoon (720.5mm) alone. By June 10, the entire state was covered by the monsoon. Average rainfall is 12.2 mm as against the usual 12.9 mm normal. Cumulative rainfall from June 1 to 24 is 540.8mm as against the normal 317.2mm a with deviation 70. This year red gram already increased its acreage to one lakh acres as compared to last year. This year it has touched 8,36,557 acres as compared to 7,78,148 acres last year.

So far this year green gram has been sown in 1,21,421 acres. Generally, it is cultivated in around 2,04,440 acres. Black gram has been sown in 39,225 acres so far this year. Groundnut has been sown in 13,213 acres so far this year. Generally, its acreage is around 43,770 acres. Sesamum has been sown on 246 acres. It is cultivated in about 3,377 acres in the State.

Food grain cultivation in Telangana is going to increase by 55%. Pulses are expected to grow by 88.1 per cent. Oilseed crops are sown on 3,61,013 acres till July 22. This is expected to further scale up in the coming days.