Telangana: Man burnt alive after lorry catches fire in Nizamabad

A man was burnt alive after a lorry parked on roadside caught on fire on Bodhan road in Nizamabad on Monday morning. The man who was inside the vehicle was trapped in the fire and burnt alive. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

However, the police suspected that a short-circuit in the battery caused the fire. They registered a case and launched an investigation.

The lorry owner said that the vehicle was parked on the roadside for the last few days and the lorry driver and cleaner were safe. Meanwhile, the unidentified man who was burnt to death in the mishap is yet to be known. The body was sent for autopsy.

Further details about the incident are awaited.