Candidates in their 40s lead ZPTC elections

Ongole: A total of 96 candidates are in the final list for the Zilla Praja Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections in Prakasam district, according to the proforma signed by the Returning Officer. The list shows a wide mix of ages, education, and occupations among the contestants.

Prakasam district has 27 ZPTC seats. Among them, TDP candidates were unanimously elected in two seats, and the remaining 25 seats are being contested. After 88 of the candidates from the 184 were withdrawn from the contest for these 25 seats, 96 are in the fray. Among these 96 candidates, 23 are from the TDP, 25 from the YSRCP, two from the Janasena Party, five from the Congress Party, five from the BSP, two from AAP, one from CPI, one from CPM, one from BCY, and 31 are independents.

Of the 96 contestants, 43 are women, about 45 per cent. Candidates in their forties form the largest group with 31 persons. Twenty-three candidates are in their thirties and 22 in their fifties. Eleven candidates are aged 60 or above, while nine are below 30. The youngest candidate is 21, and the oldest is a 77-year-old woman.

The list also shows a big gap in education. Nearly 30 candidates have completed a degree or higher. They include graduates in engineering, commerce, arts and law, along with a few postgraduates. Many others studied only up to school level, from class 3 to Intermediate. Around 30 candidates are illiterate, nearly one third of the total.

Agriculture is the main occupation among the contestants. Most are farmers, agricultural workers, or labourers. Around ten women describe themselves as housewives. Others work in business, contracts, private jobs, teaching, or driving. A few have not mentioned their occupation.