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MP, MLA campaign in Ongole

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Speaking at the rally, Janardhan Rao stated that people supported the alliance at every step

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao and others campaigning for mayoral candidate Nallamalli Sri Silpa in Ongole on Friday
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Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao and others campaigning for mayoral candidate Nallamalli Sri Silpa in Ongole on Friday

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Ongole: Alliance candidates for the Ongole Municipal Corporation elections received strong public support, Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhan Rao observed on Friday. Along with MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, MLA BN Vijay Kumar, OUDA Chairman Shaik Reyaz and leaders from the Janasena Party and BJP, Janardhana Rao participated in the grand closing campaign rally in support of mayor candidate Nallamalli Sri Silpa and 56 corporator candidates in Ongole on Friday.

Speaking at the rally, Janardhan Rao stated that people supported the alliance at every step. He said Sri Silpa received special support and the alliance would win with a huge majority. Sri Silpa said people treated her as a daughter of their home and she could never forget their love. She appealed to voters to vote for the cycle symbol in the elections on November 1.

Naresh Nandam
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Naresh Nandam

Naresh.Nandam[email protected]

Naresh Babu Nandam works as a Special Correspondent at The Hans India and primarily covers the erstwhile Prakasam district. He has a master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a bachelor's degree in Law. He has around twenty years of experience in print and broadcast journalism. He is a certified Google News Initiative trainer for fact-checking and online verification. Outside his journalism work, he is an OSINT practitioner and takes part in CTF challenges. He is the author of a spiritual thriller titled 'The Amber Scroll', available on Amazon.in.

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Ongole ElectionsDamacharla JanardhanNallamalli Sri SilpaAlliance CampaignAP Polls
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