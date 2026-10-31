MP, MLA campaign in Ongole

Ongole: Alliance candidates for the Ongole Municipal Corporation elections received strong public support, Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhan Rao observed on Friday. Along with MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, MLA BN Vijay Kumar, OUDA Chairman Shaik Reyaz and leaders from the Janasena Party and BJP, Janardhana Rao participated in the grand closing campaign rally in support of mayor candidate Nallamalli Sri Silpa and 56 corporator candidates in Ongole on Friday.

Speaking at the rally, Janardhan Rao stated that people supported the alliance at every step. He said Sri Silpa received special support and the alliance would win with a huge majority. Sri Silpa said people treated her as a daughter of their home and she could never forget their love. She appealed to voters to vote for the cycle symbol in the elections on November 1.