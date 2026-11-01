Prakasam municipal polls cross 57 percent as Chimakurthy leads

Ongole: Municipal elections in Prakasam district are going on peacefully on Sunday with good voter participation. Voting is on in Ongole Municipal Corporation, Addanki Municipality and Chimakurthy Municipality. Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and his wife cast their votes at the polling station in the Municipal High School at Ram Nagar. Former minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy voted at Jubilant Public School in Lawyer Pet. The coalition alliance Ongole mayor candidate Nallamalli Sri Silpa and her husband Balu voted at Girls High School in Bandlamitta. Meanwhile, the YSRCP MLA Dr Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy was put under house arrest at his home in Darsi.

By 3 PM, the district recorded 57.39 percent polling. Of 247644 voters, 142118 have cast their votes. Chimakurthy recorded the highest polling at 73.64 percent, with 16847 votes. Addanki recorded 68.04 percent, with 21700 votes. In Ongole, 53.70 percent polling was recorded, with 103571 votes.

District Collector P Raja Babu is personally watching the polling in Ongole. The Joint Collector is overseeing Chimakurthy. The Sub-Collector is the Special Officer for Addanki. The Municipal Commissioner and the Revenue Divisional Officer are visiting centres regularly.

Prakasam District Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju visited various polling centres in Ongole, Addanki and Chimakurthy. He checked the voting queues, the conduct of the election and the security arrangements at the centres. He told the police staff to stay alert and follow the election code. He said mobile phones and other electronic items should not be allowed inside the centres. He also said only voters should be present within 100 metres of the centres. He asked the police to help elderly and disabled voters.

The SP said strong security is in place, with webcasting and CCTV cameras at the centres. He warned of strict action against anyone who disturbs the polling. People can call 100 or 112, or the district police WhatsApp number 9121102266, to report any incident.

Collector Raja Babu said voters are coming out in large numbers. Officials said no problem has been reported from any centre. Extra staff, chairs for elderly people, drinking water and medical teams have been arranged.