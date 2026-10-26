RTC starts QR code parcel booking at Ongole depot

Ongole: The APSRTC Ongole depot has started QR code services at its parcel counter to make the RTC logistics parcel and courier services faster for the public, Assistant Transport Manager (Commercial) P Chinnayasuri announced.

At the RTC Cargo Office in Ongole, Chinnayasuri said customers can use the new facility in a few easy steps. First, they must scan the QR code placed at the parcel counter with their mobile phone. Then the sender must enter the names, addresses, and phone numbers of both the sender and the receiver themselves. After this, they must press the Confirm Business Booking button. A code number with all the details will then come to the phone. When the customer comes to the counter, they only need to show this code number. The parcel can then be booked at once, without wasting time. Chinnayasuri appealed to the public to make good use of this facility.