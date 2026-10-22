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YSRCP accuses govt of misusing police

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YSRCP Prakasam district president Dr Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy accuses the ruling NDA coalition of using police bias and changing BC reservations in local body polls.

YSRCP accuses govt of misusing police
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YSRCP accuses govt of misusing police

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Ongole: YSRCP Prakasam district president and Darsi MLA Dr Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy accused the coalition government of using police and officials to stop opposition candidates from contesting the local body elections.

He held a press conference at party office in Ongole on Wednesday and blamed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the NDA alliance for violence and bias.

Siva Prasad Reddy alleged that BCs reservations in Darsi, Kandukur and Addanki were changed to Open Category overnight. He said this was done only to help coalition candidates. He also said YSRCP candidates were not getting native certificates and police NOCs.

Naresh Nandam
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Naresh Nandam

Naresh.Nandam[email protected]

Naresh Babu Nandam works as a Special Correspondent at The Hans India and primarily covers the erstwhile Prakasam district. He has a master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a bachelor's degree in Law. He has around twenty years of experience in print and broadcast journalism. He is a certified Google News Initiative trainer for fact-checking and online verification. Outside his journalism work, he is an OSINT practitioner and takes part in CTF challenges. He is the author of a spiritual thriller titled 'The Amber Scroll', available on Amazon.in.

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Buchepalli Siva Prasad ReddyYSRCP PrakasamDarsi MLALocal Body Elections APChandrababu Naidu
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