YSRCP accuses govt of misusing police

Ongole: YSRCP Prakasam district president and Darsi MLA Dr Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy accused the coalition government of using police and officials to stop opposition candidates from contesting the local body elections.

He held a press conference at party office in Ongole on Wednesday and blamed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the NDA alliance for violence and bias.

Siva Prasad Reddy alleged that BCs reservations in Darsi, Kandukur and Addanki were changed to Open Category overnight. He said this was done only to help coalition candidates. He also said YSRCP candidates were not getting native certificates and police NOCs.