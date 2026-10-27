Call for united fight to protect workers’ rights

Rajamahendravaram: AITUC State vice-president Tatipaka Madhu has called upon workers, employees and people to make the 107th foundation day celebrations of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) a grand success.

Addressing a meeting of municipal workers at Tadithota on Monday, Madhu unveiled pamphlets marking the 107th foundation day of the trade union.

Speaking on the occasion, he said AITUC urged the governments to fix the minimum monthly wage for outsourcing workers at Rs 34,000, ensure job security and withdraw policies that undermine workers’ rights.

He stressed the need to strengthen united movements against anti-worker policies.

Madhu called upon workers from all sectors to hoist AITUC flags in their respective localities on October 31 and participate in large numbers to make the foundation day celebrations successful.

AP Municipal Workers Union State secretary Allam Venkateswara Rao, treasurer Reddy Ramana, city general secretary Kaki Sarada, district leaders P Polamma, Bangaru Giri and G Giri were among those present.