  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
  5. Rajahmundry
News

Call for united fight to protect workers’ rights

In Short

Addressing a meeting of municipal workers at Tadithota on Monday, Madhu unveiled pamphlets marking the 107th foundation day of the trade union.

AITUC State vice-president Tatipaka Madhu releasing pamphlet marking the 107th foundation day of the trade union on Monday
X

AITUC State vice-president Tatipaka Madhu releasing pamphlet marking the 107th foundation day of the trade union on Monday

Font size
FOLLOW ON Google News

Rajamahendravaram: AITUC State vice-president Tatipaka Madhu has called upon workers, employees and people to make the 107th foundation day celebrations of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) a grand success.

Addressing a meeting of municipal workers at Tadithota on Monday, Madhu unveiled pamphlets marking the 107th foundation day of the trade union.

Speaking on the occasion, he said AITUC urged the governments to fix the minimum monthly wage for outsourcing workers at Rs 34,000, ensure job security and withdraw policies that undermine workers’ rights.

He stressed the need to strengthen united movements against anti-worker policies.

Madhu called upon workers from all sectors to hoist AITUC flags in their respective localities on October 31 and participate in large numbers to make the foundation day celebrations successful.

AP Municipal Workers Union State secretary Allam Venkateswara Rao, treasurer Reddy Ramana, city general secretary Kaki Sarada, district leaders P Polamma, Bangaru Giri and G Giri were among those present.

Deekshitula Subrahmanyam
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Deekshitula Subrahmanyam

[email protected]

Deekshitula RV Subrahmanyam is a Staff Reporter with The Hans India, covering the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts, along with Alluri Sitarama Raju and Polavaram districts. A journalist with experience of over three decades, he began his career as a Telugu mofussil reporter in 1991. He writes extensively on politics, tribal affairs, rural development, tourism, development, and human-interest stories He is the author of the six-part Telugu prose Ramayana Sitarama Kathasudha and has received several literary and journalistic honours, including the JCI Young Writer Award, Vadlamudi Rammohan Rao Memorial Award and Madduri Annapurnayya Memorial Award.

Tags

AITUCTatipaka MadhuMunicipal WorkersWorkers' RightsTrade Union Movement
Next Story

    Top Stories

    More
    Share it
    X