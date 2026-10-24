Collector stresses strict security for ballot boxes

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector Kirti Chekuri has directed election staff to discharge their duties responsibly to ensure transparent, peaceful and impartial conduct of urban local body elections.

Addressing a training programme for Presiding Officers, Assistant Presiding Officers and Micro Observers at Venkateswara Anam Kala Kendram in Rajamahendravaram on Friday, she stressed the need to understand the State Election Commission’s guidelines and thoroughly study the Presiding Officers’ handbook.

She said Presiding Officers were fully responsible for the election process at their polling stations. Staff must remain vigilant from the receipt of election material until polling was completed and ballot boxes and other material were handed over at the reception centre. Ballot papers and boxes must not be left unattended, she cautioned.

Joint collector Y Megha Swaroop advised staff to clarify their doubts during training and understand the rules relating to tendered and challenged votes. District Revenue Officer S Bhaskar Reddy urged staff to follow ballot paper election procedures and remain impartial without favouring any party or candidate. District Educational Officer K Vasudeva Rao stressed coordination among staff, proper record maintenance and safe transportation of ballot boxes to strong rooms.