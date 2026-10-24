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Collector stresses strict security for ballot boxes

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A training programme for Presiding Officers, Assistant Presiding Officers and Micro Observers was conducted

Collector Kirti Chekuri
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Collector Kirti Chekuri

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Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector Kirti Chekuri has directed election staff to discharge their duties responsibly to ensure transparent, peaceful and impartial conduct of urban local body elections.

Addressing a training programme for Presiding Officers, Assistant Presiding Officers and Micro Observers at Venkateswara Anam Kala Kendram in Rajamahendravaram on Friday, she stressed the need to understand the State Election Commission’s guidelines and thoroughly study the Presiding Officers’ handbook.

She said Presiding Officers were fully responsible for the election process at their polling stations. Staff must remain vigilant from the receipt of election material until polling was completed and ballot boxes and other material were handed over at the reception centre. Ballot papers and boxes must not be left unattended, she cautioned.

Joint collector Y Megha Swaroop advised staff to clarify their doubts during training and understand the rules relating to tendered and challenged votes. District Revenue Officer S Bhaskar Reddy urged staff to follow ballot paper election procedures and remain impartial without favouring any party or candidate. District Educational Officer K Vasudeva Rao stressed coordination among staff, proper record maintenance and safe transportation of ballot boxes to strong rooms.

Deekshitula Subrahmanyam
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Deekshitula Subrahmanyam

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Deekshitula RV Subrahmanyam is a Staff Reporter with The Hans India, covering the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts, along with Alluri Sitarama Raju and Polavaram districts. A journalist with experience of over three decades, he began his career as a Telugu mofussil reporter in 1991. He writes extensively on politics, tribal affairs, rural development, tourism, development, and human-interest stories He is the author of the six-part Telugu prose Ramayana Sitarama Kathasudha and has received several literary and journalistic honours, including the JCI Young Writer Award, Vadlamudi Rammohan Rao Memorial Award and Madduri Annapurnayya Memorial Award.

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East GodavariAP ElectionsElection TrainingRajamahendravaramElection Security
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