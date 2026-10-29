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JC reviews flood situation with NDRF team
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Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari joint collector Y Megha Swaroop and Rajamahendravaram Sub-Collector Shubham Nokhwal visited Kapileswarapuram mandal on Wednesday and reviewed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and flooding caused by Cyclone Arnab.
The officials held a meeting with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team deployed in the mandal at the Tahsildar’s office. They enquired about the flood situation, relief measures being taken in inundated areas and precautionary steps being implemented to protect residents.
The joint collector and sub-collector directed the NDRF personnel to remain alert and respond immediately to any emergency. District Fire Officer Martin Luther King also attended the meeting.
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