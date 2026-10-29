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JC reviews flood situation with NDRF team

Joint collector Y Megha Swaroop and Rajamahendravaram sub-collector Shubham reviewing the situation with NDRF team
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Joint collector Y Megha Swaroop and Rajamahendravaram sub-collector Shubham reviewing the situation with NDRF team

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Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari joint collector Y Megha Swaroop and Rajamahendravaram Sub-Collector Shubham Nokhwal visited Kapileswarapuram mandal on Wednesday and reviewed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and flooding caused by Cyclone Arnab.

The officials held a meeting with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team deployed in the mandal at the Tahsildar’s office. They enquired about the flood situation, relief measures being taken in inundated areas and precautionary steps being implemented to protect residents.

The joint collector and sub-collector directed the NDRF personnel to remain alert and respond immediately to any emergency. District Fire Officer Martin Luther King also attended the meeting.

Deekshitula Subrahmanyam
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Deekshitula Subrahmanyam

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Deekshitula RV Subrahmanyam is a Staff Reporter with The Hans India, covering the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts, along with Alluri Sitarama Raju and Polavaram districts. A journalist with experience of over three decades, he began his career as a Telugu mofussil reporter in 1991. He writes extensively on politics, tribal affairs, rural development, tourism, development, and human-interest stories He is the author of the six-part Telugu prose Ramayana Sitarama Kathasudha and has received several literary and journalistic honours, including the JCI Young Writer Award, Vadlamudi Rammohan Rao Memorial Award and Madduri Annapurnayya Memorial Award.

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Cyclone ArnabAlluri Sitarama Raju DistrictK Chiranjeevi Nag Venkata SahithAraku LandslidesChaparai Waterfalls
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