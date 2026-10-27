Navaratri celebrations conclude

Rajamahendravaram: The 37th Devi Navaratri celebrations organised by Sri Matru Rupini Seva Samstha under the leadership of Ajjarapu Haribabu concluded on Monday at Seethampeta in Rajamahendravaram, with thousands of devotees attending the festivities.

The celebrations were held from October 11 to 26 at the shrine of Sri Mahakameswari Devi and Sri Mahakameswara Swamy. The festivities began with Kalas Sthapana on October 11 and continued with special pujas, homams and various spiritual programmes every day. As part of the celebrations, special rituals and Homams were performed for different deities. The Kameswari Kameswara Kalyanam was performed by Lokayukta Justice Tallapragada Mallikarjuna Rao and his wife, who participated in the celestial wedding rituals.

On Monday, the concluding day, Chandi Homam and Purnahuti were performed as part of the final rituals. Later, the immersion ceremony was held in a grand manner at Kotilingala Ghat, marking the conclusion of the festivities.

Mahaprasadam was served to devotees every day. The organisers also highlighted the importance of worshipping and protecting cows and encouraged devotees to support cow protection activities.