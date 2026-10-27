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Navaratri celebrations conclude

In Short

The celebrations were held from October 11 to 26 at the shrine of Sri Mahakameswari Devi and Sri Mahakameswara Swamy.

Lokayukta Justice Tallapragada Mallikarjuna Rao and his wife participating in the celestial wedding rituals of Kameswari Kalyanam
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Lokayukta Justice Tallapragada Mallikarjuna Rao and his wife participating in the celestial wedding rituals of Kameswari Kalyanam

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Rajamahendravaram: The 37th Devi Navaratri celebrations organised by Sri Matru Rupini Seva Samstha under the leadership of Ajjarapu Haribabu concluded on Monday at Seethampeta in Rajamahendravaram, with thousands of devotees attending the festivities.

The celebrations were held from October 11 to 26 at the shrine of Sri Mahakameswari Devi and Sri Mahakameswara Swamy. The festivities began with Kalas Sthapana on October 11 and continued with special pujas, homams and various spiritual programmes every day. As part of the celebrations, special rituals and Homams were performed for different deities. The Kameswari Kameswara Kalyanam was performed by Lokayukta Justice Tallapragada Mallikarjuna Rao and his wife, who participated in the celestial wedding rituals.

On Monday, the concluding day, Chandi Homam and Purnahuti were performed as part of the final rituals. Later, the immersion ceremony was held in a grand manner at Kotilingala Ghat, marking the conclusion of the festivities.

Mahaprasadam was served to devotees every day. The organisers also highlighted the importance of worshipping and protecting cows and encouraged devotees to support cow protection activities.

Deekshitula Subrahmanyam
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Deekshitula Subrahmanyam

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Deekshitula RV Subrahmanyam is a Staff Reporter with The Hans India, covering the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts, along with Alluri Sitarama Raju and Polavaram districts. A journalist with experience of over three decades, he began his career as a Telugu mofussil reporter in 1991. He writes extensively on politics, tribal affairs, rural development, tourism, development, and human-interest stories He is the author of the six-part Telugu prose Ramayana Sitarama Kathasudha and has received several literary and journalistic honours, including the JCI Young Writer Award, Vadlamudi Rammohan Rao Memorial Award and Madduri Annapurnayya Memorial Award.

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Devi Navaratri CelebrationsRajamahendravaramSri Mahakameswari Devi TempleChandi HomamAjjarapu Haribabu
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