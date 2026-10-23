Plastic-free drinking water planned for Pushkarams

Rajamahendravaram: State Pollution Control Board Chairman R Krishnaiah has directed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan to provide safe drinking water to devotees attending the forthcoming Godavari Pushkarams while minimising the use of plastic. During a video conference held on Thursday with district officials and representatives of packaged drinking water industries, he reviewed arrangements for drinking water supply and measures to control plastic usage during the religious event.

East Godavari District Collector Kirti Chekuri and Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation Commissioner Rahul Meena participated in the meeting. The collector explained the proposed arrangements to meet the drinking water requirements of devotees. Kirti Chekuri said around 80 lakh devotees were expected to visit the district on peak days of the Pushkarams.

Commissioner Rahul Meena said arrangements were being planned to provide at least three litres of drinking water per devotee. Water points and water ATMs would be established in Pushkar cities, railway stations, bus stations and parking areas. Protected drinking water facilities would also be provided at every 500 metres along major pedestrian routes. The proposed arrangements include around 32,000 tap outlets and 3,000 water ATMs to meet the needs of devotees.

The collector stressed the need to prevent environmental pollution caused by water pouches, plastic cups and plates.

She called for encouraging water refilling facilities and replacing plastic cups with steel or other eco-friendly alternatives. The use of plastic plates and cups should also be avoided during Annadanam programmes, prasadam distribution and buttermilk distribution.

Pollution Control Board Chairman Krishnaiah suggested giving priority to refill stations where devotees could replenish their personal water bottles. Citing the measures adopted to control single use plastic at Tirumala, he called for similar efforts during the Godavari Pushkarams.

He asked the agencies concerned to come forward with environment friendly solutions for drinking water supply within two weeks.