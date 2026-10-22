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'Police martyrs’ sacrifices unforgettable

East Godavari district Collector Kirti Chekuri, SP D Narasimha Kishore and other officials interacting with the families of police martyrs in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday
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East Godavari district Collector Kirti Chekuri, SP D Narasimha Kishore and other officials interacting with the families of police martyrs in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday

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Rajamahendravaram: Police Martyrs’ Remembrance Day was observed at the martyrs’ memorial on the premises of the East Godavari District Police Office on Wednesday, with district Collector Kirti Chekuri and Superintendent of Police D Narasimha Kishore paying floral tributes to police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Kirti said the police played a vital role in protecting the lives and property of people and maintaining law and order. The sacrifices made by police personnel in the discharge of their duties to safeguard public safety would remain unforgettable, she said.

SP Narasimha Kishore called upon police officers and personnel to draw inspiration from the martyrs and perform their duties with dedication and commitment. He stressed the need to work towards preventing crime, maintaining law and order and upholding public trust in the police department.

Deekshitula Subrahmanyam
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Deekshitula Subrahmanyam

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Deekshitula RV Subrahmanyam is a Staff Reporter with The Hans India, covering the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts, along with Alluri Sitarama Raju and Polavaram districts. A journalist with experience of over three decades, he began his career as a Telugu mofussil reporter in 1991. He writes extensively on politics, tribal affairs, rural development, tourism, development, and human-interest stories He is the author of the six-part Telugu prose Ramayana Sitarama Kathasudha and has received several literary and journalistic honours, including the JCI Young Writer Award, Vadlamudi Rammohan Rao Memorial Award and Madduri Annapurnayya Memorial Award.

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Police Martyrs Remembrance DayKirti ChekuriD Narasimha KishoreEast Godavari PoliceRajamahendravaram News
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