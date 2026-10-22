'Police martyrs’ sacrifices unforgettable

Rajamahendravaram: Police Martyrs’ Remembrance Day was observed at the martyrs’ memorial on the premises of the East Godavari District Police Office on Wednesday, with district Collector Kirti Chekuri and Superintendent of Police D Narasimha Kishore paying floral tributes to police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Kirti said the police played a vital role in protecting the lives and property of people and maintaining law and order. The sacrifices made by police personnel in the discharge of their duties to safeguard public safety would remain unforgettable, she said.

SP Narasimha Kishore called upon police officers and personnel to draw inspiration from the martyrs and perform their duties with dedication and commitment. He stressed the need to work towards preventing crime, maintaining law and order and upholding public trust in the police department.