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Shivaji Maharaj statue unveiled

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Maharashtra MLA Suhas Anilrao Babar said the statue unveiling ceremony made him feel as though he were in Maharashtra.

Shivaji statue being unveiled in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday
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Shivaji statue being unveiled in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday

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Rajamahendravaram: Samarasata Seva Samiti Telugu states convenor Appala Prasad said that the coming century would be a Hindu century as India would complete 100 years of Independence in 2047. He called upon people to rise above caste differences and maintain Hindu unity, saying that caste considerations should remain confined to the household, while everyone should identify themselves as Hindus in public life.

He was speaking as the chief speaker at the unveiling of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Kambala Cheruvu Centre here on Sunday evening. The meeting was presided over by Sri Rama Utsava Samiti president P Ramaraju.

He appreciated the installation of Shivaji’s statue in Rajamahendravaram ahead of the forthcoming Godavari Pushkarams.

Maharashtra MLA Suhas Anilrao Babar said the statue unveiling ceremony made him feel as though he were in Maharashtra. Ramaraju said the long-standing efforts to install Shivaji’s statue had finally become a reality.

A special lamp brought from Raigad in Maharashtra, associated with Shivaji’s legacy, was first placed at the feet of the deity at Devi Chowk and later taken to the venue of the meeting. R Subbaraju, Yedlapalli Ayyappa Swamy and others participated in the programme.

Deekshitula Subrahmanyam
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Deekshitula Subrahmanyam

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Deekshitula RV Subrahmanyam is a Staff Reporter with The Hans India, covering the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts, along with Alluri Sitarama Raju and Polavaram districts. A journalist with experience of over three decades, he began his career as a Telugu mofussil reporter in 1991. He writes extensively on politics, tribal affairs, rural development, tourism, development, and human-interest stories He is the author of the six-part Telugu prose Ramayana Sitarama Kathasudha and has received several literary and journalistic honours, including the JCI Young Writer Award, Vadlamudi Rammohan Rao Memorial Award and Madduri Annapurnayya Memorial Award.

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Shivaji MaharajRajamahendravaramHindu UnityGodavari PushkaramsAppala Prasad
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