Shivaji Maharaj statue unveiled
In Short
Maharashtra MLA Suhas Anilrao Babar said the statue unveiling ceremony made him feel as though he were in Maharashtra.
Rajamahendravaram: Samarasata Seva Samiti Telugu states convenor Appala Prasad said that the coming century would be a Hindu century as India would complete 100 years of Independence in 2047. He called upon people to rise above caste differences and maintain Hindu unity, saying that caste considerations should remain confined to the household, while everyone should identify themselves as Hindus in public life.
He was speaking as the chief speaker at the unveiling of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Kambala Cheruvu Centre here on Sunday evening. The meeting was presided over by Sri Rama Utsava Samiti president P Ramaraju.
He appreciated the installation of Shivaji’s statue in Rajamahendravaram ahead of the forthcoming Godavari Pushkarams.
Maharashtra MLA Suhas Anilrao Babar said the statue unveiling ceremony made him feel as though he were in Maharashtra. Ramaraju said the long-standing efforts to install Shivaji’s statue had finally become a reality.
A special lamp brought from Raigad in Maharashtra, associated with Shivaji’s legacy, was first placed at the feet of the deity at Devi Chowk and later taken to the venue of the meeting. R Subbaraju, Yedlapalli Ayyappa Swamy and others participated in the programme.
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