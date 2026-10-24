Skating students excel in district competitions

Rajamahendravaram: Students of Ramu Speed Skating Academy delivered an impressive performance at the district-level skating competitions held at the YSR International Skating Rink in Kakinada from October 16 to 20, winning several medals and earning recognition for their achievements. K Vivek excelled in the 4–6 years inline category by winning one gold and one silver medal. He was also selected for the state-level skating competitions, marking a significant achievement. Y Lavin Sri Kedar won two bronze medals, while A Lohansh and G Darshan secured one and two bronze medals respectively. M Yokshitha, N Dinesh Venkata Maniteja and Jaswanth Sai also demonstrated their skills by winning bronze medals in their respective categories. K Durga Revanth and M Suhash secured fourth places in their respective events, showcasing their competitive spirit and skating abilities.

Rajamahendravaram MLA Adireddy Srinivas, Municipal Commissioner Rahul Meena and former corporator Varre Srinivas congratulated the medal winners and appreciated their efforts.