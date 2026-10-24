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Skating students excel in district competitions

In Short

M Yokshitha, N Dinesh Venkata Maniteja and Jaswanth Sai also demonstrated their skills by winning bronze medals in their respective categories

The winners along with their coach Ramu
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The winners along with their coach Ramu

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Rajamahendravaram: Students of Ramu Speed Skating Academy delivered an impressive performance at the district-level skating competitions held at the YSR International Skating Rink in Kakinada from October 16 to 20, winning several medals and earning recognition for their achievements. K Vivek excelled in the 4–6 years inline category by winning one gold and one silver medal. He was also selected for the state-level skating competitions, marking a significant achievement. Y Lavin Sri Kedar won two bronze medals, while A Lohansh and G Darshan secured one and two bronze medals respectively. M Yokshitha, N Dinesh Venkata Maniteja and Jaswanth Sai also demonstrated their skills by winning bronze medals in their respective categories. K Durga Revanth and M Suhash secured fourth places in their respective events, showcasing their competitive spirit and skating abilities.

Rajamahendravaram MLA Adireddy Srinivas, Municipal Commissioner Rahul Meena and former corporator Varre Srinivas congratulated the medal winners and appreciated their efforts.

Deekshitula Subrahmanyam
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Deekshitula Subrahmanyam

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Deekshitula RV Subrahmanyam is a Staff Reporter with The Hans India, covering the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts, along with Alluri Sitarama Raju and Polavaram districts. A journalist with experience of over three decades, he began his career as a Telugu mofussil reporter in 1991. He writes extensively on politics, tribal affairs, rural development, tourism, development, and human-interest stories He is the author of the six-part Telugu prose Ramayana Sitarama Kathasudha and has received several literary and journalistic honours, including the JCI Young Writer Award, Vadlamudi Rammohan Rao Memorial Award and Madduri Annapurnayya Memorial Award.

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Skating WinnersKakinada SportsYoung AthletesAP SkatingSports News
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