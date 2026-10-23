Toll plaza staff donate water purifier, chairs to PHC

Rajamahendravaram: The staff of Veeravalli Toll Plaza, operated by National Highways Infra Trust under the National Highways Authority of India, donated an advanced water purifier and chairs worth around Rs one lakh to the Nallajerla Primary Health Centre as part of their corporate social responsibility initiative.

The equipment was handed over to the health centre on Thursday by National Highways Authority General Manager (Operations) Chundru Krishna Rao at a programme held on the PHC premises.

The donation was appreciated by several people, who lauded the efforts and generosity of toll plaza manager S Ramesh and his team. The programme was held under the leadership of PHC chief medical officer Dr Mohammed Sirajuddin.

Community Health Officer Nemani Venkata Sastry expressed sincere gratitude to the donors for extending support to the health centre and helping improve facilities for patients.