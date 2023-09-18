2 leopards cleared of attack on child freed from captivity

Tirupati: In a recent development following the tragic leopard attack on a six-year-old girl on the Alipiri walkway, two of the four leopards initially captured on suspicion from the Seshachalam forest area along the Alipiri footpath of Tirumala, have been released from captivity from the SV Zoological Park in Tirupati. DNA analysis has confirmed that these two leopards were not responsible for the attack, leading forest authorities to take this decisive action.

The horrifying incident occurred on August 12 when a young girl named Lakshitha fell victim to a leopard attack while on the Alipiri walkway. This incident prompted a swift response from the forest department, in collaboration with the TTD forest wing, leading to the launch of ‘Operation Chirutha’. Over the course of the operation, four leopards were captured in cages placed near the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and the 7th-mile stretch.

The first leopard, a female approximately 4-5 years old, was trapped on August 14. Three days later, on August 17, a male leopard of about five years was captured. Subsequently, the third leopard was apprehended on August 28 near the seventh mile and the fourth leopard was captured on September 7 near the Elephant Arch close to the Alipiri footpath.

In addition to these four, another leopard was captured on June 24, following an attack on a three-year-old boy named B Kaushik from Adoni, who survived the leopard attack on the Alipiri footpath on the night of June 22. According to sources, one of the leopards has been reintroduced into its natural habitat in the Nagarjuna Sagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR). Meanwhile, the other leopard, deemed unfit for release into the forest due to a broken left canine tooth sustained during transport, has found a new home at the Visakhapatnam Zoo Park.

Of the remaining two leopards currently residing in the SV Zoo Park, one has been confirmed to have had no canines at the time of capture, while the other is also missing one canine.

This physical condition may pose difficulties for them in hunting and other essential activities, prompting the forest authorities to tentatively decide to keep them at the zoo park for their well-being. Furthermore, their DNA reports are expected in the coming days and if any report is matched with Lakshitha’s samples, it will be a significant relief for the TTD and forest officials.