20 bikes worth 34 lakh handed over to traffic police

Tirupati: To strengthen traffic police, the civic authority has handed over 20 two-wheeler vehicles to traffic police purchased from the Smart City funds.

City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, MP M Gurumoorthy along with Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Commissioner Anupama Anjali handed over the bikes to Tirupati SP P Parameswar Reddy at a function held at Municipal Office on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Karunakar Reddy said 20 latest model two-wheelers purchased from Rs 34 lakh of Smart City funds were handed to strengthen the traffic police system and to effectively contain traffic in the temple city, where thousands of pilgrims arrive here every day for Lord Venkateswara's darshan.

SP Parameswar Reddy said about 8,000 vehicles from other places were coming to Tirupati every day apart from local vehicles making tough task for maintaining traffic in the city.

The SP said the 20 bikes would be useful to traffic police for avoiding traffic jams, effectively managing traffic and parking lots in the city.

Later, Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali flagged off the new bikes which went in a rally to traffic police station. Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy, Superintendent Engineer Tirumalika Mohan, Health Officer Dr ER Harikrishna, DSPs Murali Krishna (East), Narasappa (West), CIs and SIs were present.