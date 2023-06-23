40 people fall sick due to food poisoning in Orvakal

Orvakal (Kurnool): As many as 40 people, residents of Orvakal village in the mandal, fell ill due to food poisoning. They were rushed to Orvakal primary health care centre (PHC) and community health care centre (CHC) for treatment on Thursday.

On learning about the incident, District Collector Dr G Srijana ordered District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Rama Giddaiah and Revenue Division Officer (RDO) Hari Prasad, to visit Orvakal and monitor the situation. Both the officials, along with Tahsildar Siva Prasad Reddy and Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) Siva Naga Prasad, visited the hospital and interacted with the patients. According to information, some people of Orvakal village celebrated village Goddess Sunkulamma jatara on Tuesday and they offered food, they cooked, to the Goddess and later they consumed it. On Wednesday, some people developed vomiting and motions and they were taken to PHCC for treatment. Some more persons developed same symptoms on Thursday and they were taken to PHC.

Both PHC and CHC were packed with patients and doctors were busy extending treatment. After inspecting the situation, DMHO Rama Giddaiah and RDO Hari Prasad told the media that the situation is under control. They said that doctors were instructed to extend quality treatment and if necessary, the doctors were advised to shift the patients to Kurnool government general hospital. The food and water samples have been collected that would be sent for lab testing. The facts led to this incident would be known once the lab report comes, stated the DMHO and RDO.