After Corona lockdown first time devotees offrings touched Rs 1 crore

Tirupati, September 06: As many as 15226 devotees had darshan of Lord Venkateswara, Tirumala on Sunday which is the highest so fat after the world famous hill shrine was thrown open for Darshan on June 11.

While the Hundi cash offerings today was Rs one crore which was also higest so far.

TTD has gradually increased the number of devotees being allowed daily for darshan which was 6000 in beginning to about 14000 including Rs 300 special entry tickets (10000), time slotted Sarvadarshan (3000), Srivani Trust donors (100) and Vip break darshan.