Aim to design Tirumala into a planned model town'-TTD EO

TIRUPATI: The aim is to design Tirumala into a well planned Model Town, asserted TTD EO J Syamala Rao.

TTD will takeup corrective measures to setright the unplanned buildings came up during 2019 -24,said TTD EO J.Shyamal Rao

Addressing media persons in Tirupati in a media conference held at the Meeting Hall of Administrative Building on Thursday evening.

The EO said, permissions were given indiscriminately for the construction of buildings in the last five years resulting in buildings (Doners Ghest Houses)coming up in a haphazard Manor. "The padmavathi Ghest house area looking like a Jubilee Hills( Hyderabad ) and hence TTD will take corrective measures for the reconstruction of the existing once so has to reflect a traditional look"he said Tirumala being the world famous Hindu religious center needs a well planned designing to become a Model Town. For this there is an urgent need for a vision document and set up an Urban Development and Town Planning Wing for TTD, he opined.

There should be multilevel or smart parking facilities for the new buildings and constructions to avoid traffic congestion as well make the footpaths Pedestrian friendly in Tirumala, he strongly felt. Even some old cottages, RTC Bus stand also needs to be redeveloped. We have also appointed one senior most and a retired Town Planning Officer as our Advisor to carryout the above task in a professional way keeping in view the futuristic needs for the next few decades", he stressed.

Adding further, the EO said, as such the TTD board has also taken a decision to spruce up Spiritual ambience in Tirumala by naming the existing cottages after Divine names. "For this purpose, TTD is contemplating to give around 150 Divine names so that the Donors of cottages shall select and accordingly the various rest houses in Tirumala shall be renamed", he maintained.

The EO also said, even the Legacy Waste which has piled up since last a few years will also be cleared in the next two to three months in Tirumala. The ultimate goal of TTD is to ensure that spiritual significance is reflected in every inch of Tirumala", he asserted.