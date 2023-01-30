Akhila Bharata Hindu Sadhu Sangam lauds TTD's spiritual programmes

Tirumala: A group of Sadhus of Akhila Bharata Hindu Maha Sabha and Sadhu Sangham, who met TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy here on Sunday, lauded the TTD Dharmic programmes for promotion of Sanatana dharma. The Sadhus were here to participate in the Hindu Maha Sabha and Sadhu Sangham meeting held in Tirupati. Dharma Reddy explained to them about the various dharmic and spiritual programmes being organised by TTD as part of propagation of Hindu Sanatana Dharma across the country.

The EO briefed them on Veda Parayanam, Homams, construction of temples in SC, ST, BC and fishermen colonies under the funds of SRIVANI (Sri Venkateswara Alaya Nirmana) Trust, Jeernodharana of ancient temples, Srinivasa Kalyanams, Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavam, Go Samrakshana programmes including Go Adharita Naivedyam, Vyavasayam, Gudiko Gomata, Bhagavad Gita competitions, propagation of Annamacharya, Purandaradasa, Alwar works, taking forward all the spiritual programmes in a wide manner through SVBC Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi channels across the country, free medical services including heart operations to children aged between a few days to 15years, education and many more. "But some vested interests are trying to malign TTD's image by spreading false and baseless reports on social media against us and confusing the public," he said.

Akhila Bharatha Hindu Maha Sabha national secretary Kamalesh Acharya of Ayodhya and its Principal Secretary Yogi Atidheshwarananda Parvata Swamiji of Sri Yogi Peetham said that there were nearly six crore members in their Sangham from all the 29 states across the country. "We are impressed by the TTD programmes and ready to extend our support to the activities," they said. Later the Sadhus felicitated EO and offered him blessings. Among the Sadhus, AP Chief Ramayanam Mahesh Swamiji of Lalita

Bharadwaja Datta Peetham, Telangana Chief Sarveswarananda Ambika Sivacharya Swamiji and others were present. Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad officials Sriramulu and superintendent Kranti were also present. Earlier, in the morning 77 Sadhus including Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust vice-president Kamal Nain Das, Mahendra Das, Sharad Sharma, who had darshan during VIP break, later appreciated various pilgrim initiatives and also TTD measures for providing hassle-free darshan, accommodation and other amenities to devotees.