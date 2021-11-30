All autos in pilgrim city to be tagged to Trichakra app

Tirupati: In view of passengers' safety, the urban police introduced Trichakra mobile app for booking autos in the city. This app allows the police to identify the auto-rickshaw details, those involved in accidents and any other crimes.

The auto-rickshaw owner should enter the details of the auto by uploading registration and other copies in the app which will be available in Play Store. The police concerned will come to verify the documents to generate Police Identification Number and QR code.

This is the first time in the State that QR codes are being generated by police for individual auto-rickshaws. The owner should also enter the details of the auto driver and his licence details.

In case of change in the auto driver, the owner should re-enter the new auto driver details without fail. If it is not done, they will be, liable for huge penalties and sometimes officials may also seize the auto. The police department offers free registration of the app in first phase and will be charged later. If an auto owner or driver did not register their details within the next one month, they will be punishable and their auto will come under suspect list.

So, every auto should be registered. To get passengers, the auto driver or owner should be in online mode which will be indicated in green color which will convey the message that they will receive calls for hiring the autos.

People should download Trichakra Citizen app in their mobile from Play Store and can login after entering OTP validation. They can see 'Nearby' button and by clicking it they can book auto immediately. The public who hire an auto online should scan QR code pasted in the auto and can share the complete details of hiring auto to their family members and known persons.

The citizens can also share the same to police to get their help if required. For the police, any police personnel should download the Trichakra app and can login by entering their mobile number.

A police staffer can get the all details of the auto or its driver by scanning QR code or driver mobile number or auto number or police generated identification number.

Urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu on Monday organised an awareness programme at a function hall in Tirupati and explained the details of the app including downloading, uploading the documents, getting police ID number and QR code. He wanted all the auto owners and drivers to register their details without fail by downloading the app.

He said there are numerous auto mobile apps across the country but QR code system has been introduced first time in AP in Tirupati Urban District.