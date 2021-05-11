Andhra Pradesh Govt. plans to set up additional oxygen plant at Tirupati RUIA hospital

After an incident where 11 died due to shortage of oxygen at Tirupati RUIA hospital, steps have been taken to set up an additional oxygen plant at Tirupati RUIA Hospital. Navy officials inspected the location of the oxygen plant. Authorities are preparing to set up another oxygen plant at the hospital on Monday night after 11 corona victims died of asphyxiation following a five-minute interruption in the oxygen supply.

It is learned that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the authorities to immediately conduct a full inquiry into the incident and submit a report. Collector Harinarayanan is investigating the incident. The collector revealed that the oxygen tanker from Chennai was late, which led to the incident. He said the immediate recovery of oxygen saved many lives.

The eleven covid patients dead at Ruia hospital Covid ICU ward in Tirupati on Monday night due to a brief interruption in oxygen supply. It was learnt that the problem occurred due to shortage in oxygen supply as the arrival of tanker from Sriperumbudur was delayed. Officials said that the problem was rectified within 25 minutes soon after the tanker arrived.