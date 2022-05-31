Andhra Pradesh: Husband brutally murders wife and dumps body in a pond in Tirupati

A shocking incident took place in the city where a husband brutally murdered his wife and hid her body in a suitcase and dumped it in a pond in Tirupati. The incident came to light late.



According to details, the family members married software employee Venugopal to Padma from Korlagunta in Tirupati. However, four months after their marriage, Padma was subjected to harassment by her husband. Unable to bear Venugopal's harassment, Padma went to her hometown and sought a divorce from her husband.

In this order all the elders of the family tried to unite the wife and husband together and attempts were made to reach a compromise. Recalling her husband's abuse, Padma could not hear her family members' pleas. The sadistic husband, who was angry with his wife during this sequence, brutally murdered Padma. He then put the body in a suit case and dumped it in a fish pond in Venkatapuram panchayat under Renigunta mandal.

He complained to the police station that his wife had left the house and was missing. The police, who were investigating carried out search operations in the pond after finding out the real matter. Padma's body was recovered with the help of swimmers.