Andhra Pradesh: No plans to hike the prices of services at Tirumala, clarifies TTD

TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said it would take time to resume Arjitha Services in Tirumala and opined they are working hard to launch all the services from April. Meanwhile, he gave clarity that TTD has no plans to increase the prices of any services and opined that there was only a discussion in the governing body on the price hike. The main objective of the TTD governing body is to provide quick access to common devotees and trying to reduce VIP visions.



YV Subba Reddy said that it has been ten days since the Sarvadarshans started for the common devotees and opined that devotees has increased significantly. The TTD chairman also assured that Anna Prasadam will be provided to all the devotees irrespective of the number of devotees.



On the other hand, TTD gave good news to the common devotees of Tirumala by cancelling the VIP break darshans on Saturday and Sunday. It was decided to allocate the time allotted for VIPs to the common devotees.



