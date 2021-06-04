Andhra Pradesh: TTD celebrates Its maiden Hanuman Jayanti at Anjanadri

After declaring Anjanadri located in the green woods of Tirumala near Akasa Ganga as the original birth place of Sri Anjaneya Swamy, TTD has celebrated its maiden Hanuman Jayanthi fete in this sacred place on Friday.



The TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy who participated in the special abhishekam being performed to the presiding deities of Anjana Devi and Bala Anjaneya Swamy located in the newly constructed temple at Akasa Ganga, speaking on the occasion said, "This year we will be observing Hanuman Jayanti festivities for five days till June 8. Henceforth this festival will be observed with utmost grandeur every year at Anjanadri in Tirumala apart from special abhishekam to Bedi Anjaneya Swamy and Seventh Mile Anjaneya Swamy", he maintained.





Later National Saskrit Varsity VC Muralidhara Sharma said, Hanuman Jayanthi will be observed on the auspicious day of Vaisakha Suddha Dasami. According to Skanda Purana, Anjaneya was born to Anjana Devi after her penance which lasted for long.



Earlier, Abhishekam and Archana were performed to the divine Mother-Son duo amidst chanting of vedic mantras by Vedic Pundits following Covid guidelines. Later Sri Anjaneya Swamy was decked with betel leaves and jasmine garlands. For the sake of global devotees, the entire event was telecasted live on SVBC.



Later Smt Jayanthi Savitri team rendered Harikatha Parayanam on the Glory of Hanumantha on the celestial occasion. Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, SVBC CEO Suresh Kumar and other officers were also present.



As a tradition, TTD has presented silk vastrams to Sri Hanuman located in Jabali Theertham in Tirumala on Friday. Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy offered these sacred vastrams on behalf of TTD. Speaking on the occasion, he said, while Anjana Devi over the advise of Matanga Maharshi did penance and gave birth to Anjaneya at Anjanadri in Tirumala, Jabali Maharshi did penance to appease Anjaneya at this holy place and hence it was named after him as Jabali Theertham. The Hanuman located here is Swayambhuvu", he added.



Earlier on his arrival, he was received by Hathiramji Mutt Chief Arjun Das Swamiji and later had darshan of Sri Japali Anjaneya. The Dasa Sahitya Project artistes rendered Hanuman Chalisa followed by Harikatha Parayanam by Venkateswarulu Bhagavatar on Anjaneya.Avataram.



Temple DyEO Harindranath, Annamacharya Project Director Dakshnamurthy, Dasa Sahitya Project Special Officer Anandatheerthacharya, Health Officer Dr RR Reddy, Deputy EO Revenue and Panchayat Vijayasaradhi, VGO Bali Reddy and others were also present.



