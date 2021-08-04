APIDC Chairperson lauds Sri City initiatives

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (APIDC) Chairperson Bandi Sivasakthi Nagendra Punyasheela has lauded the initiatives taken by the Sri City management where several industries have been offering livelihood to more than 50,000 people.

During her visit to the industrial park on Wednesday, she mentioned that it stands as a testimony to the farsighted vision of former Chief Minister Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy, who inaugurated the facility during his tenure.

Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy gave a detailed presentation about the integrated business city to the Chairperson. He said the first observations of Punyasheela during her first visit after assuming charge as the APIDC Chairperson were very encouraging. Later, she went around the campus and observed the blooming industrial activity. She visited the production unit ISUZU. T Murali, Joint Director (Industries), Y S S Suresh, Assistant. General Manager, APIDC accompanied the Chairperson.