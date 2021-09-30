APSSWB commits to safety, welfare of women: Chairman P Sunil Kumar

Tirupati : AP State Social Welfare Board (APSSWB) which was neglected after the state bifurcation, is committed to provide safety and welfare of women and girl children in the state, said APSSWB Chairman P Sunil Kumar.

Addressing an awareness meet on 'Crime against Women' organised jointly by APSSWB and Rashtriya Seva Samithi(RASS) here on Wednesday, he appealed to mothers to inculcate moral values and importance of human relations along with polite behaviour among children right from childhood to bring down the crime against women.

Speakers including Mayor Dr R Sirisha, RASS general secretary Venkataratnam, APSSWB Director Sandhya, Mahila University Prof Seethakumari, MEPMA PD Radhamma, Disha police station DSP Rama Raju, Child Development Project Officer(CDPO) Padmaja, APSSWB Welfare Officer Munaswamy, Dy CM Narayanaswamy's daughter Krupalakshmi and others highlighted the importance of mother role in bringing up the children.

All hailed the Disha app introduced by the government for the safety of women.

They also advised the mothers not to be reluctant for giving birth to female child.

Speaking after distributing hand support sticks and blankets provided by the RASS to poor old age persons, Chairman Sunil Kumar said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has strengthened the APSSWB by appointing a Chairman and he assured that he will do his level best for the welfare of women.

Ealier, an impressive speech of RASS trained woman auto driver Gayathri, who got inter-caste marriage opposing parents and was abandoned by the husband after some years, now providing support in all ways to his old parents and her grown up girl children by turning herself as an auto driver, suggested the women not to lose their confidence when facing difficulties taking her as inspiration.

YSRCP corporators Shalini, BV Kumari, Muniramireddy and others were present.