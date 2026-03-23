APWJF demands media commission at Tirupati district meet

Tirupati: The first district conference of the Andhra Pradesh Working Journalists Federation (APWJF) was inaugurated in Tirupati on Sunday by Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said he would work towards providing house sites for journalists who do not own houses.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Minister Nara Lokesh would work towards resolving journalists’ issues.

The MLA added that fake news created by a few individuals was causing difficulties for society and the media.

APWJF President Venkata Rao said the federation is demanding the appointment of a Media Commission to study the direction and functioning of journalism. He also noted that the spread of fake videos created using artificial intelligence makes it necessary for the government to respond quickly on forming such a commission.

APWJF General Secretary G Anjaneyulu said the responsibilities of the journalism profession have changed over time. Referring to the National Journalists Union’s call to ‘Save Journalism, Protect Journalism’, he said journalism has played an important role in many public movements.

Journalists receive pensions in 18 states across the country and AP government also has to implement a pension scheme for journalists.

TTD Board Member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Yadava Corporation Chairman G Narasimha Yadav, TUDA Chairman C Divakar Reddy, CPM District Secretary Nagaraju and others also addressed the gathering. Senior journalist G Sridhar presided over the meeting.