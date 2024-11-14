Live
Just In
Arvind Kejriwal Visits Tirumala Offers Prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by his family, visited Tirumala to seek the blessings of Lord Srivenkateswara Swamy. The Kejriwal family arrived in Hyderabad and took an Indigo flight to Renigunta airport, where they were warmly welcomed by AAP leaders and activists before making their way to Tirumala.
After securing accommodation for the night, Kejriwal and his wife, Sunita, participated in Arjita Seva at the temple this morning. The couple was greeted by temple authorities during their visit.
In the temple town of Tirumala, the crowd of devotees remains steady today, with devotees currently waiting in four compartments for the Sarvadarshan of the deity. According to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the standard waiting time for the darshan is approximately eight hours. However, devotees holding special entrance darshan tickets can complete their visit within three hours.