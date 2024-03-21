Live
- Transfer of four DMs: Bengal Govt ignored ECI’s guidelines on postings
- Nagar Kurnool Parliament Constituency Election Returning Officer Collector P Uday Kumar inspected the election strong room and distribution centers
- Choti Holi 2024: Date and Shubh Muhurat
- Daily Forex Rates (21-03-2024)
- ECI directs MeitY to immediately stop sending ‘Viksit Bharat’ messages on WhatsApp in view of Model Code of Conduct in force
- Cookers seized in Tumakur
- Adoption of Western Lifestyle Leading to spike in Colon Cancer: Expert
- Suniel Shetty to celebrate Holi with flowers, delicious food
- IPL 2024: MS Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad
- IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as captain of CSK
Just In
Badvel: DYFI warns of hunger strike over pond encroachment
Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) members warned irrigation officials that they will launch an indefinite hunger strike if they don’t take action against the illegal occupation at Bhakarapeta pond.
Badvel (Kadapa district) : Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) members warned irrigation officials that they will launch an indefinite hunger strike if they don’t take action against the illegal occupation at Bhakarapeta pond.
Addressing a press meet at Sundarayya building here on Wednesday, DYFI Kadapa district president Mudiam Chinni criticised the municipal authorities’ negligence in resolving encroachment issue. No concrete steps were taken till date, despite irrigation authorities promised to initiate legal action against the perpetrators, he added.
Chinni stressed the urgency of protecting the pond and demanded immediate action, including setting up of a boundary around pond and legal proceedings against the encroachers.
He declared that DYFI will launch an indefinite hunger strike in front of the Irrigation office on March 25 if their demands were not met within a week.