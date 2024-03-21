  • Menu
Badvel: DYFI warns of hunger strike over pond encroachment

DYFI district president Mudiam Chinni and others addressing a press conference at Sundarayya building in Badvel on Wednesday

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) members warned irrigation officials that they will launch an indefinite hunger strike if they don’t take action against the illegal occupation at Bhakarapeta pond.

Badvel (Kadapa district) : Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) members warned irrigation officials that they will launch an indefinite hunger strike if they don’t take action against the illegal occupation at Bhakarapeta pond.

Addressing a press meet at Sundarayya building here on Wednesday, DYFI Kadapa district president Mudiam Chinni criticised the municipal authorities’ negligence in resolving encroachment issue. No concrete steps were taken till date, despite irrigation authorities promised to initiate legal action against the perpetrators, he added.

Chinni stressed the urgency of protecting the pond and demanded immediate action, including setting up of a boundary around pond and legal proceedings against the encroachers.

He declared that DYFI will launch an indefinite hunger strike in front of the Irrigation office on March 25 if their demands were not met within a week.

