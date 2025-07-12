Bandi seeks probe into presence of non-Hindus in TTD

Tirumala: Unionminister of state for home affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, called for an investigation into the presence of non-Hindu employees in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), reigniting a sensitive debate about religious adherence in temple administration. Addressing the media after his visit to Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala on Friday, the BJP leader questioned how individuals who do not profess faith in Lord Venkateswara or follow Sanatana Dharma continue to occupy positions in one of the most revered temple bodies in the country. “It is deeply troubling that nearly 1,000 people reportedly without belief in the deity are employed in TTD. How was this allowed to happen, and why has no corrective action been taken so far?” he asked.

His remarks come in the wake of a recent incident involving a TTD employee who was suspended after reports emerged that he had been regularly attending Christian religious services. Citing this case, Sanjay questioned the apparent lack of scrutiny within the temple system. “Devotees of other religions are required to submit a declaration of faith before entering the temple. Why, then, are such standards not enforced in TTD appointments?” he said. Calling for accountability, the Union minister urged the TTD administration to launch a detailed probe and come clean on how many non-Hindus are on its payroll. Apart from raising religious concerns, Bandi Sanjay also appealed to TTD chairman B R Naidu to expand the board’s developmental activities to temples in Telangana. He specifically mentioned Kondagattu, and Ellanthakunta as major sites needing immediate attention. Sanjay recommended identifying other ancient temples in the state that require renovation and requested budgetary support for their revival. The minister recalled that a groundbreaking ceremony was held for Venkateswara Swamy temple in Karimnagar urging the start of construction immediately. “The rich heritage of Telangana’s temples should not be overlooked. It is essential that TTD’s resources and expertise are utilised to restore the spiritual and architectural glory of these sacred sites,” he added.