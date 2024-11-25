Bhumana Abhinay hoists YSRCP flag at Everest base camp

Tirupati: The YSRCP flag proudly fluttered at the Mount Everest Base Camp as Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, the party’s Tirupati in-charge, hoisted it on Sunday. The base camp, located at an altitude of 5,364 meters, became the stage for this symbolic act of resilience and determination.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhinay expressed his joy in achieving this milestone during a challenging phase for the party. He noted that hoisting the flag on the world’s highest peak symbolizes the indomitable spirit of the YSRCP and its commitment to overcoming obstacles.

Abhinay also voiced his confidence in the leadership of YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating that the party flag will continue to soar high across the State in the coming years. Drawing parallels between scaling Everest and the party’s journey, he remarked that just as his team reached the peak with courage and determination, every YSRCP leader and worker must rise above difficulties to achieve success and make the party proud.