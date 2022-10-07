Bhumana Karunakar Reddy seeks blessings of Gangamma for three capitals

Tirupati: City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Thursday offered special pujas to Sri Tathayagunta Gangamma seeking the folk Goddess blessings for the establishment of three capitals in the state, fulfilling the dream of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhumana said that the state direly needs decentralisation of administration and the establishment of capitals in three regions, will help to achieve it which in turn lay the path for equal development. All the three regions will achieve economic and industrial development

with the three capitals, he said and added the backward Rayalaseema was facing many difficulties due to non-implementation of Sribagh pact and the three capitals would reduce the injustice met by Rayalaseema region. Mayor Dr Sirisha, Deputy Mayor Abhinaya Reddy and Corporators participated.