Bhumana promises to spread temple city glory globally

Tirupati: Commemorating the 892th Formation Day celebrations of the temple city, a colourful huge procession with religious and spiritual fervour was took out from Govindaraja Swamy temple here on Thursday. The procession culminated at the same place where it was started at Govindaraja Swamy temple after covering Nethaji Road (Karanala street), Bheri Street, Gandhi Road and G Car Street, the four Mada streets of the temple.

This was the first Formation Day celebrations in the history of temple city. All along the route, a large number of people from various walks of life holding portraits of great saint Sri Ramanujacharya in their hands hailed his services, who laid the foundation stone for the construction of the temple city.

All people including men and women attended the procession in traditional clothes adding more tempo to the colourful event. After performing puja to the statue of Ramanujacharya in a temple located at Govindaraja Swamy temple compound, a procession with portraits of Ramanujacharya led by city MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy in the capacity of chairman of Manava Vikasa Vedika along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Commissioner P S Girisha, TTD Board member Pokala Ashok Kumar, SP Venkata Appala Naidu, Deputy Mayors Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, Mudra Narayana and Additional Commissioner Haritha was kick started from the Anjaneya Swamy temple, located at the entrance of Govindaraja Swamy temple. Amidst Vedic hymns by Veda Pundits led by Chinnajeeyar Swamy, the procession passed through the four Mada streets, which were adorned with the green festoon of mango leaves and erecting of plantain trees, gave much traditional touch to the precession.

The traditional Bhajans by ISKCON members, Kolatams by girls, a troupe in attire of mythological characters like Venkateswara Swamy, Sridevi and Bhudevi, Naradamuni etc added much grandeur to the mega precession wherein thousands of citizens including corporators were present. The highlight of the event was a band of Muslim women holding Ramanuja's portrait participated in the procession stressing communal harmony and amity in the society. Speaking on the occasion, MLA Karunakar Reddy said that he will see that TTD to take up the responsibility of celebrating the function on a global level every year. Briefing the history of city, he said Ramanujacharya consecrated the Gonvindaraja Swamy temple in 1130 AD when he was 112-year-old. "I will strive to spread Tirupati glory globally," said the MLA after the procession at Govindaraja Swamy temple. MVV conveners Sailakumar and Sakam Nagaraju were present.