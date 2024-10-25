Live
- Govt committed to free sand policy, asserts Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy
- Let’s make PJTAU one top ten agri varsities in country: PJTAU VC Prof Janaiah
- OU celebrates UN Day
- Foundations of Indian culture lie in Agamas
- OU explores academic tie-up with American University
- Parents defend Isha Home School, scotch allegations
- Act against Sarada Peetham’s illegal construction, TTD told
- Jagan unfit for politics, says Anitha
- Chitralayam Studios Celebrates Success with Debut Film Viswam in Tollywood
- Naidu thanks PM for Amaravati rail line
Bomb threat for 4 hotels in the pilgrim city
Highlights
Police checking in the hotels
Tirupati: Four hotels including 3 in the city and one in Tiruchanur limits received mail threatening a bomb was placed in the hotels and it will be blasted soon.
Following the complaints from the hotel management police launched search operation in the four hotels and found no bomb anywhere in the hotels. Threatening was sent by an unidentified person.
Police registered a case and investigation is in progress.
