Bomb threat for 4 hotels in the pilgrim city

Police checking in the hotels

Tirupati: Four hotels including 3 in the city and one in Tiruchanur limits received mail threatening a bomb was placed in the hotels and it will be blasted soon.

Following the complaints from the hotel management police launched search operation in the four hotels and found no bomb anywhere in the hotels. Threatening was sent by an unidentified person.

Police registered a case and investigation is in progress.

