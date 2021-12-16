Botsa Satyanarayana responds to Amaravati farmers meeting in Tirupati, says it's political meeting

Andhra Pradesh Municipal and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that the development of the three regions was the government policy and they were committed to it. Speaking to the media in Tadepalli on Thursday, he said that the meeting to be held in Tirupati is of political and alleged that 29 villages in Amaravati and their community are the only priority for the TDP.



He said that all the participants in the farmers' padayatra were TDP workers and asserted that the development should take place in all areas, not just in Amaravati. He was incensed that the TDP's agenda is to amass the money through real estate. He recalled that the Prime Minister had said that Amaravati was an ATM card.



However, on the other hand with the High Court permitting the public meeting of Amaravati JAC, the leaders have plunged into action to make arrangements for the meeting on Friday. The leaders said that they would hold the meeting safely following the covid regulations. Earlier, the Amaravati farmers mahapadayatra named as Nyayasthanam to Devasthanam in demand to retain Amaravati as the only capital of Andhra Pradesh.



It is known that the government has withdrawn the three capital bill citing technical issues and asserted that it would bring the bill again correcting flaws. It remains to be seen when the government would bring the new bill.