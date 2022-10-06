Brahmotsavams held successfully with collective efforts of all, says TTD Chairman

TTD Chairman YV. Subba Reddy said that the annual Brahmotsavam of Tirumala was successful with the collective efforts of the officers, staff, district administration, police, servants of temple and devotees of all departments of TTD. He spoke in a media conference with EO EV Dharma Reddy at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala. He said that a total of 5.69 lakh devotees visited Tirumala during Brahmotsavams.



The Chairman said that 81,318 people visited Swami on one Garudaseva and more than three lakh devotees participated in Garudaseva. He said that 24.89 lakh laddus were sold and the income of hundi was Rs.20.43 crores. The chairman said that 20.99 lakh people were served meals and snacks during the eight days of Brahmotsavam.



"1906 artists from 91 art groups from seven states under the auspices of Hindu charitable projects displayed in Tirumala and Tirupati along with vehicle services," YV Subba Reddy said. He said that 6,997 backward poor people were brought to Tirumala free of charge by 147 buses from 26 districts of the state and were allowed to take darshan of Tirumala deity.