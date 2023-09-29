Chittoor: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sanctioned Rs 2,800 crore for water needs says Minister P Ramachandra Reddy

Chittoor : With an outlay of Rs 2,800 crore, drinking and irrigated water would be supplied to the western parts of the composite Chittoor district, covering Punganur, Madanapalle, Thamballapalle, Piler, Palamaner and Kuppam mandals, announced Minister for Energy, Forest and Mines P Ramachandra Reddy. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been kind enough to sanction such a woofing budget for mitigating the needs of water requirements to drought-prone mandals, he added.

The Minister inaugurated several Rythu Bharosa Kendrams, YSR health clinics and Sachivalayams in Punganur Assembly segment on Thursday.

Later addressing a public meeting at Punganur, P Ramachandra Reddy stated that water would be diverted from Ghandikota Reservoir to drought-hit mandals like Punganur, Madanapalle, Piler, Kuppam and fill up the overhead tanks.

He further informed that stage was set to provide drinking water to each house through pipelines. In the first phase of the scheme, tap connections would be provided at free of cost in Punganur Assembly segment. He assured that drinking water would be provided round-the-clock in villages.

The Minister has reiterated that services from Sachivalayams, RBKs and health clinics are being ensured directly to the doorsteps of the people. The fruits of welfare and developmental schemes are being ensured to all the eligible persons irrespective of caste, creed, community, religion and party. Poverty is the only criteria for selecting the beneficiaries of welfare and developmental schemes, Minister Ramachandra Reddy clarified.

Chittoor MP N Reddappa, ZP Chairman G Srinvasulu, YSRCP leaders Nagabhushanam, Venkat Reddy, ZP CEO P Prabhakar Reddy, Punganur Municipal Chairman Alim Bhasha, Commissioner Narasimha Yadav and others were present on the occasion.