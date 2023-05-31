Chittoor: Free meals to be provided to devotees under Nitya Annadana Scheme

Chittoor: Kanipakam Temple Trust Board meeting was held at Kanipakam on Tuesday.

Presiding over the meet, Kanipakam Temple Trust Board Chairman A Mohan Reddy instructed the executive officer to take immediate steps for execution of temple master plan.

He stressed that steps should be initiated for obtaining permission from Endowments Commissioner for the proposed Master Plan. He said the Trust Board has approved to provide free meals to all the devotees of Kanipakam temple under Nitya Annadana Scheme.

He reiterated that steps should be taken to ensure all facilities to the devotees visiting the shrine.

He made it clear that a special drive would be initiated for completing all the ongoing developmental works at the temple. He instructed that no employee of the temple should be permitted to use mobile in the temple.

Executive Officer A Venkatesh has explained the progress of various developmental schemes of the temple.